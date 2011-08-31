R. Kelly And Aaliyah Secretly Married On This Day In 1994

Can you believe that 17 years ago (08/31/1994) R&B stars R. Kelly and the late Aaliyah tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony? Aaliyah was only a teen when Kelly worked as a co-writer on her album “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.” Of course rumors were swirling about the two dating.

Kelly had initially taken Aaliyah under his wing as her mentor, but the pair soon became very close while recording the album. In 1994, Aaliyah told Vibe magazine, “If I got tired we’d go watch a movie, go eat or whatever, and then come back and work,” she said. “Me and him we’re really, we’re rather close.”

First rumors spread saying Aaliyah was pregnant with Kelly’s child! Aaliyah was only 15 at the time! Vibe soon discovered a wedding certification for the couple and published it in the magazine.

Her age was listed as 18 on the document and the wedding was annulled by her parents and deemed illegal shortly after.

Considering this involved R. Kelly, should we be surprised?