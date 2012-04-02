Chris Brown Leaks “See Through” And “Oh Yeah?”

The actual release of Chris Brown’s next album, Fortune, isn’t slated until May 8, but you’d never know it based on the singer’s Twitter account.

Brown must be very excited about his work, because he took to Twitter on April Fool’s Day to post two new tracks.

https://twitter.com/chrisbrown/status/186367540677709824

The first, “Oh Yeah?” is an R&B track with some EDM elements. It opens with the line, “Just go ahead and do the right thing, do the right thing.” As the first verse kicks in, Brown puts his rap skills on display and delivers some well-done, rapid-fire lines. “Oh Yeah?” tells the story of lovers who meet in lusty circumstances on the dance floor and find themselves separated by objections from their friends and a flame that may burn too hot.

The second track Brown released, “See Through,” takes a very different look at relationships. The lyrics illustrate the heartbreak of wanting someone who is over you and treats you like you aren’t there anymore — like you’re see-through. Breezy also slips into rap for a break down near the end of this track and things get a little heated, emotionally, when he drops an f-bomb.

Both tracks are produced by Drumma Boy, a Memphis, TN based mutli-platinum producer who has previously worked on tracks for T.I., Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg.

-Courtney E. Smith, CBS Local