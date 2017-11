The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash is coming to the Allstate Arena on Saturday, December 15th, featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Pitbull, Carly Rae Jepsen, Calvin Harris, Austin Mahone, Afrojack and PSY!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 26th at 10AM. Click here to get the scoop on the Home Run Inn pizza ticket presale now and get everything Jingle Bash at b96.com/jinglebash!