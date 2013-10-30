Nick Jonas Opens Up About The Jonas Brothers Break Up, Promises To Be At Chicago’s B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash In December

Fresh off their appearance on Good Morning America where they announced the big break up, Nick Jonas joined The J Show to let listeners know that there will be a Jonas presence at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash. Hear him explain why they broke up and what’s next for the Jonas Brothers. He also answers fan questions live.

Nick opened up about the whole break-up. “We can say at this moment that the Jonas Brothers; that chapter has closed, and that is done. We are all looking forward to continuing on in our own way in our own career paths, but as far as the show (B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash) goes coming up here in December, we’re going to find a way to have a Jonas there in some way, and hopefully two,” Nick said. We are going to see you guys, and we wanted to make sure we told you that and the fans in Chicago, and thanks for the support through all this.

Many fans want to know what really happened, so Nick explained the process that led up to this decision. “It was a long process, and to sum it up in this last month when we did all this wouldn’t do it justice because I think it’s a lot bigger timeline. Basically I just came to my brothers and said, ‘Look, I’d love to have a conversation we need to have with you guys where we just talk about where things are at and get really honest and real with each other. I laid out some of the concerns I had about the group, you know, and said ‘I feel like if we continue on this path with these issues, it’s going to be very difficult to continue for all of us.'”

Nick continued, “It was tough to swallow at first for everybody. I think it was a very heavy conversation. Then after a few days of working through some stuff and talking more about it, we all did see that there were a lot of issues in the group and things that need to be addressed and came to a decision that we had been functioning as individuals within this group for a long time, and that it was time to close that chapter.”

When it comes to the fans all over the world, Nick knows that this news is tough. “We know that this is a real tough thing, and how disappointing it is for a lot of people. We are very aware of that,” he explained.

Some Chicago fans called in to ask Nick questions:

Q: What are you guys going to miss most about touring together?

A: “The thing we will miss most about touring together is probably playing the songs we wrote together. That’s one thing we always loved. The fact that we created our own music and were able to get on the stage and play those songs we wrote probably in a bedroom somewhere, or a studio, wherever it was, for people who sang along with us. That feeling is unlike any other in the world.”

Q: What’s going to happen to the album V?

A: “We’ve decided that we want to do something special for our fans because they’ve been so supportive of us for so many years. What we’ve decided to do is package an album with 10 live tracks from the summer tour and four of the songs that would have been on V, and if you count ‘Pom Poms’ and ‘First Time,’ it’s actually 6 songs that would have been on V. We’ll be sending that out soon for the fans.”

Jonas fans, we’ll see you at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash on December 14th!

–Danielle Clasing, B96 Editor