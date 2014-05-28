One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik Caught Smoking Pot

BUSTED! A video published by the Daily Mail shows One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik smoking a joint on the way to perform at a concert last month at the Estadio Nacional.

In the 5 minute clip, the two 1D members are seen passing a joint as Louis narrates what they are doing. He says, “So here we are, leaving Peru. Joint lit. Happy days!” Zayn responds, “Very controversial.”

“One very, very important factor of Zayn’s warm up, of course, is Mary J., herself,” Louis continues while passing the joint. “How is it, Zayn?” “Nice,” Zayn responds.

The other members, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, are not in the video. US Weekly reached out to 1D’s rep, who said, “This matter is in the hands of our lawyers.”