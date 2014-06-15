Bootylicious Iggy Azalea & Jennifer Lopez Debut New Duet “Acting Like That” At The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash

When Jennifer Lopez took the stage at the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash, the crowd went insane.

Things got even fancier when she brought out Iggy Azalea to debut their new duet of off JLo’s new album A.K.A., “Acting Like That.”

(Brought out @thenewclassic with me tonight at #B96SummerBash. #ActinLikeThat #JLoAKAjune17 #3moredays)

After they performed, the two were hanging out backstage and JLo posted a pic of the two with the caption, “Too much fun with my girl @thenewclassic tonight and #b96… cant wait to do it again #staytuned #actinlikethat #jloakajune17 #jloiggy.”

The collaboration was announced last month, and newcomer Iggy was extremely excited to be working with a star like her. In an interview she said, “I definitely used to sit in my bedroom as a young girl and lip-sync Jennifer Lopez songs, so it’s very cool to have a song with her on her album.”

You also may recall that Iggy presented JLo with the Billboard Icon award at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Jennifer Lopez’s new album A.K.A. comes out this Tuesday, June 17th.