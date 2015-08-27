WATCH: Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover On Jimmy Kimmel To Ask Strangers What They Think Of Miley Cyrus!

Lie Witness News has to be my favorite segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On Wednesday, pop superstar Miley Cyrus went incognito for the segment by dressing up as Janet, an Australian TV journalist and asking people on the street what they thought of Miley Cyrus hosting the VMA’s on Sunday.

The answers weren’t pleasant as you can imagine because A LOT of people hate Miley Cyrus.

Heck, even the parent TV council tried to get MTV to ban her from hosting the awards because they said it “won’t be safe for children.”

During the segment, a man in a cowboy hat told “Janet” that he thinks Miley is starving for attention and “missing something” somewhere.

“In her heart probably,” Janet responded hilariously.

That same man also admitted to hating the whole Cyrus family, including her dad Billy Ray. Awkward!

Another man said he didn’t hate her, he just preferred Taylor Swift. Burn.

And a Patriots fan wasn’t fooled by the “costume” and said, “I think you’re Miley Cyrus.”

Miley then let him peek inside her shirt and said, “Janet up here, Miley down there.”

We need a T-shirt with that quote, pronto!

Watch the clip below and watch the MTV VMA’s on Sunday!