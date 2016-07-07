Ariana Grande Joins the Cast of Hairspray LIVE!

NBC announced their next LIVE TV musical will be Hairspray and with names like Jennifer Hudson ( who will play “Motormouth” Maybelle), Kristen Chenoweth and Derek Hough already attached to it…hearing that ARIANA GRANDE is going to be a part of it to has Arianators freaking out!

Ari will play Penny Pingleton (who is the best friend of the main character Tracy Turnblad) and announced her excitement on Twitter:

Awesome right?

Hairspray is such a FUN musical I can’t wait to see her in it…and see who else joins the cast. Zac Efron was in the movie version…hey Zac! The only other name released was that of who will play Tracy, a new actress named Maddie Baillio.

Hairspray the musical airs Wednesday, December 7th on NBC!

Will you be watching?