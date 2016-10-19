Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

CASTING CALL: Chicago PD Needs Extras For Filming This Month

By Nikki
Chicago is the new Hollywood – there’s currently 10 shows filming in the city.

If you want in on the action check out the latest casting call for Chicago PD extras below. You do get paid so, def worth taking a day off and get some bragging rights!

Here it is from Tailsticks Casting:

Chicago PD Episode 409 will film from
Wednesday, October 19th – Monday, October 31st
*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change
—————————————————————————-
Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on ourFACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.
—————————————————————————-
AVAILABLE ROLES: 
*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.
*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “JAMES STEAKHOUSE”
FILMS: Friday, October 21st; films on location downtown near the Grand Red Line L-Stop neighborhood. Applicants must have full day & evening availability. Potential late morning start time, but will conclude with night scenes.  
ROLES:  Seeking Upscale, Downtown Bar/Restaurant Diners & Staff for a fine dining bar/restaurant scene. Please submit photos in your best going out attire: Men = suits/shirt & tie combo; Women = classy cocktail attire. Some folks will be booked with their upscale vehicles. Also looking to cast restaurant staff  (Bartenders, Bar Backs, Busboys, Valets, Door Security, Managers, etc.). Please include any restaurant/bartending experience in your submission.
PAY RATE: $84/8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 auto bump

——————————-

SUBMISSION TITLE: “ALCATRAZ”
FILMS: Monday, October 24th; films near Cinespace Film Studios, with a potential early morning start time; but applicants must have full day & evening availability.
ROLES: Seeking Males, any ethnicity, ages: 18-60s to play PRISONERS in the police station’s holding cells. Looking for all types: character faces to the guy next door.  
PAY RATE: $84/8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8.
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “OIL GREASE”
FILMS: Tuesday, October 25th; films near the Cinespace Film Studios neighborhood. Applicants must have full day & evening availability.
ROLES: Auto Mechanics that are part of a car thief/chop-shop ring. Males, Ages: 21-50s, any ethnicity. If you have any mechanic experience, please describe this in your submission.
PAY RATE: $84/8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 auto bump
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “THE HEIST”
FILMS: Thursday, October 27th and POTENTIALLY Friday, October 28th; films on Columbus & Solidarity Drive. These will be NIGHT SCENES; applicants must have full availability and willing to film into the evening. Thursday booking is a guarantee, but MUST also be available to be re-called on Friday, in case they do not finish the scene Thursday evening.
ROLES: Seeking reliable Extras with Auto. Everyone must be booked with their own auto for a street scene with cars parked on the side. Applicants should be okay with the potential of sitting in holding for an extended period of time and some light pedestrian work, but this booking will may primarily be for the parked cars. M/F, Ages: 21-60s, any ethnicity. No red or white cars, please!
PAY RATE: $84/8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 auto bump
——————————-
SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:

SUBMIT AN EMAIL:
If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit the following in an email toTAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding submission title in the Subject Line (example: “JAMES STEAKHOUSE” and/or “THE HEIST” – if submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line), etc.:

**ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (No sunglasses or hats)  
LEGAL NAME (for payroll):
EMAIL:
PHONE:
ZIP:
AGE:
HEIGHT:
WEIGHT:
FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:
MALES: JACKET/T-SHIRT/NECK/SLEEVE/WAIST/INSEAM/SHOE:
VISIBLE TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of the tattoo(s)
CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Attach a photo
BARTENDING/SERVING EXPERIENCE?: *Please describe experience
MECHANIC EXPERIENCE?: *Please describe experience
AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 10/21-10/31 ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?:
MINORS UNDER 16 YO? WORK PERMITS NEEDED!
PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT YOUR PHOTO SUBMISSIONS ARE AT LEAST A FULL BODY AND A HEADSHOT PHOTO, UP AGAINST A PLAIN WALL (NO DISTRACTIONS) AND WELL LIT.
PLEASE DRESS IN APPROPRIATE ATTIRE FOR THE ROLE YOU ARE SUBMITTING FOR.
THESE SHOULD NOT BE PROFESSIONAL, RETOUCHED PHOTOS.
PHOTOS TAKEN ON A CELL PHONE ARE FINE, AS LONG AS THEY MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS AND ARE NOT BLURRY.
