The B96 9 Most Wanted : Swifties VS. Camilizers

By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 9 Most Wanted, Camila Cabello, camilizers, cheat codes, Chicago, countdown, Demi Lovato, dua lipa, Halsey, imagine dragons, Khalid, Logic, Maroon 5, Swifties, SZA, Taylor Swift
Photos by Getty Images

The Swifties and the Camilizers – both fiercely loyal and pouring in the votes tonight for their girls! So who got closer to the top for tonight’s 9 Most Wanted? See below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/14/17:

9- Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato “No Promises”

8- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

7- Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

6- Maroon 5 and SZA “What Lovers Do”

5- Khalid “Young, Dumb and Broke”

4- Halsey “Bad at Love”

3- Camila Cabello “Havana”

2- Taylor Swift “Ready For It”

1-Logic and Alessia Cara “1-800-273-8255”

