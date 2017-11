Tonight’s Top 8 at 8 had so many requests for Jinglebash artist Sabrina Carpenter…so “Why” wasn’t she #1? See who you voted in to the top spot!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 11/14/17:

8- Maroon 5 & SZA “What Lover’s Do”

7- Sabrina Carpenter “Why”

6- P!nk “What About Us”

5- Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

4- Demi Lovato “Sorry Not Sorry”

3- Post Malone “Rockstar”

2- Camila Cabello “Havana”

1- Macklemore and Kesha “Good Old Days”