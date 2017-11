So, the Conrad Hotel Chicago over on East Erie is celebrating it’s first anniversary.

What does that mean to you and me?

How about rooms for $11.14 a night?

(Today’s November 14th…or 11/14….hence the $11.14 price.)

Before you get too excited, there’s a couple of things you need to know…

The Chicago Tribune says that there will only three rooms a night until March 31st of next year.

