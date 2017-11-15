Oh, Chuck Bass.

A third woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against Ed Westwick.

Rachel Eck told Buzzfeed she met the Gossip Girl actor at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood the night before the 2014 Oscars.

She said that Ed was very “handsy” and that it only got worse as the night went on.

Eck alleges he tried to kiss her and “pushed” her up against the wall.

When she kept refusing, he reportedly got more physical and according to Eck, “pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me.”