Kids Remake P!nk’s ‘What About Us’ for World Children’s Day

By Robyn Collins

P!nk has joined forces with UNICEF for an all-new take on her recent hit “What About Us” to celebrate World Children’s Day on November 20.

“This World Children’s Day, I am teaming up with UNICEF to remind the world that children and young people’s voices matter and that their perspectives must be included in the decisions that will shape their future,” she said in a statement.

For the project, children from over 130 countries were chosen to perform in their own music video of “What About Us,” in recognition of the day, reports Billboard.

“I am excited to lend “What About Us” to a global kids take over on Nov. 20 as we celebrate the power of kids around the world speaking out about the issues that affect them,” P!nk continued.

As part of the take over initiative, The United Nations has “invited children from around the world to take over key roles in media, politics, business, sport and entertainment to voice their support for millions of their peers who are unschooled, unprotected and uprooted on 20th November.”

“From Auckland to Amman and from New York to N’Djamena, we want children to campaign in their schools and communities to help save children’s lives, fight for their rights and fulfill their potential,” said Justin Forsyth UNICEF Deputy Executive Director. “World Children’s Day will be a day for children, by children.”

Check out the video below.