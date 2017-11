By Hayden Wright

50 Cent and Jeremih have joined forces on the new track “Still Think I’m Nothing.”

“When you come up how I came up, life’s not gentle,” 50 raps. “See that tear in my mama eye that meant the rent due.”

“They used to tell me that I wouldn’t be nothing,” Jeremih sings on the hook. “Now Lamborghinis and Porsches we stunting.”

Check out the new track, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.