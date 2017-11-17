Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

B96 Cares! Some Cyber Safety Tips

There’s always dangers when you’re doing things online.

Here’s some safety tips to always remember!

Don’t reveal personal or financial information in an email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information. This includes following links sent in email.

Before sending or entering sensitive information online, check the security of the website.

Pay attention to the website’s URL. Malicious websites may look identical to a legitimate site, but the URL may use a variation in spelling or a different domain.

If you are unsure whether an email request is legitimate, try to verify it by contacting the company directly.

For more info, log on to StaySafeOnline.org. B96 Cares!

