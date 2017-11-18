The NHL and the Blackhawks made it official, Notre Dame Stadium will host the 2019 Winter Classic. The Blackhawks will play in their 6th outdoor game since 2009, the most of any team (by far). Mark your calendars!
It’s Official! The Hawks Are Playing Outdoors (Again)!
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 1: Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at Soldier Field on March 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis /Getty Images)