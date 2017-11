Well she is Mother Monster. A Mother must take care of her Little Monsters.

Gaga saw a fan bleeding in the audience and crouched down to see if she was ok.

“Are you all right? Do you need some extra help? Yeah? Okay, so do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? Okay,” Gaga says in the clip, asking the woman her name and trying to keep her calm until help arrives. “I’m so sorry that you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding.”

