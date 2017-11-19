TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Is Maroon 5 Holding It Down Again This Week?

Maroon 5 & SZA ‘What Lovers Do’ will be 5 weeks at #1…if they can hold it down 2 more weeks!
Here's this week's countdown:
20. Lights Down Low – Max
19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
18. Good Old Days – Macklemore, Kesha
17. Delicate – Taylor Swift
16. What About Us – Pink
15. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
14. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld
12. Rockstar – post Malone
11. Attention – Charlie Puth
10. Bad At Love – Halsey
9. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
8. New Rules – Due Lipa
7. Mi Gente – J Balvin
6. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara
5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
4. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
3. Havana – Camila Cabello
2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
- What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA