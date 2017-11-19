Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Is Maroon 5 Holding It Down Again This Week?

By Nikki
Filed Under: Adam Levine, b96 top 20 countdown, Behati Prinsloo, dance music, Maroon 5, most popular songs in chicago this week, pop music, rock music, sexy, TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Will This Week's #1 Artist Have A #1 Album As Well?, what lovers do
Photo: Guy Aroch

Maroon 5 & SZA ‘What Lovers Do’ will be 5 weeks at #1…if they can hold it down 2 more weeks!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Lights Down Low – Max

19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

18. Good Old Days – Macklemore, Kesha

17. Delicate – Taylor Swift

16. What About Us – Pink

15. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

14. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld

12. Rockstar – post Malone

11. Attention – Charlie Puth

10. Bad At Love – Halsey

9. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

8. New Rules – Due Lipa

7. Mi Gente – J Balvin

6. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara

5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

4. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

3. Havana – Camila Cabello

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

  1. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

 

