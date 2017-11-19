TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Is Maroon 5 Holding It Down Again This Week?

Maroon 5 & SZA ‘What Lovers Do’ will be 5 weeks at #1…if they can hold it down 2 more weeks!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Lights Down Low – Max

19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

18. Good Old Days – Macklemore, Kesha

17. Delicate – Taylor Swift

16. What About Us – Pink

15. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

14. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld

12. Rockstar – post Malone

11. Attention – Charlie Puth

10. Bad At Love – Halsey

9. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

8. New Rules – Due Lipa

7. Mi Gente – J Balvin

6. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara

5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

4. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

3. Havana – Camila Cabello

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran