Did you see Saturday Night Live last night? Chance the Rapper AND Eminem?! AWESOME! See performances and hightlights below:

Eminem Mash-Up “Walk on Water”, “Stan” and “Love the Way You Lie” with Skylar Grey”:

Chance the Rapper’s Monologue:

My fave, Chance doing a Family Feud Skit:

Chance doing a Career Day skit:

“History of Rap” :

Chance told us in an interview before that he LOVED former President Barack Obama…