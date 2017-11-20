Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

B96 Cares! Youth Tobacco Prevention

Youth use of tobacco products in any form is unsafe, irrespective of whether it is smoked, smokeless, or electronic.

If cigarette smoking continues at the current rate among youth in this country, 5.6 million of today’s Americans younger than 18 will die early from a smoking-related illness.

That’s about 1 of every 13 Americans aged 17 years or younger alive today.

Know the truth.

Despite all the tobacco use on TV and in movies, music videos, billboards and magazines–most teens, adults, and athletes DON’T use tobacco. B96 Cares!

