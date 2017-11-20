This Bus Drives By At The WORST Possible Time

They imploded the Georgia Dome in Atlanta this morning. Fun fact: it was the only building in the world to host a Super Bowl, a Final Four and the Olympics (but that’s not why you’re here).

The Weather Channel was covering this event, because they are the leader in stadium implosion coverage. The cameraman was set up, he had his shot framed all nice and everthing. Then the moment arrived and they hit the button.

That’s when this happened……

Poor effort by the camera guy. Dare I say, the Connor Barth of camera operators. You gotta take hard working bus drivers doing their job on their normal route into account when setting up your shot.