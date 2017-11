WATCH: All 2017 AMAs Performances & See List Of Winners

Last night’s American Music Awards gets A+ in the performances category. Between Pink sliding down the side of a glass building to her duet with Kelly Clarkson. Xtina’s Whitney Houston tribute to Imagine Dragons bringing #JingleBash artist Khalid on stage…EPIC night!

LIST OF 2017 AMAs WINNERS:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Niall Horan

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

FAVORITE MALE POP/ROCK ARTIST

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE POP/ROCK ARTIST

Lady Gaga

FAVORITE POP/ROCK DUO OR GROUP

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE POP/ROCK ALBUM

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

FAVORITE POP/ROCK SONG

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

FAVORITE MALE SOUL/R&B ARTIST

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE SOUL/R&B ARTIST

Beyonce

FAVORITE SOUL/R&B ALBUM

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

FAVORITE SOUL/R&B SONG

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM

Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP SONG

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

FAVORITE EDM ARTIST

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Little Big Town

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST

Linkin Park

FAVORITE ADULT CONTEMPORARY ARTIST

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE LATIN ARTIST

Shakira

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Moana