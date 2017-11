The only way to know for sure whether you have HIV is to get tested.

The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

Knowing your HIV status gives you powerful information to help you take steps to keep you and your partner healthy.

Visit http://www.cdc.gov/ActAgainstAIDS to find free HIV testing in your area.

Get the facts. Get tested. Get involved. B96 Cares!