Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby #2!

By Lizzy Buczak
John Legend (R) and US model and wife of John Legend Chrissy Teigen arrive on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The famous couple just announced that they are expecting their second child!

That’s right, the ever-adorable Luna is going to be a big sister!

Chrissy and John shared the news on their Instagram.

In the video, Chrissy is heard asking, “Luna, what’s in here.”

Luna, grasping her momma’s belly replies, “baby.”

The video is hilariously — because she still has her sense of humor at all times — captioned “it’s John’s!”

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

John commented on the post writing, “Maury will have the final word on this.”

Ah, don’t you just love these two?!

Congrats!

 

