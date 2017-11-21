Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby #2!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The famous couple just announced that they are expecting their second child!

That’s right, the ever-adorable Luna is going to be a big sister!

Chrissy and John shared the news on their Instagram.

In the video, Chrissy is heard asking, “Luna, what’s in here.”

Luna, grasping her momma’s belly replies, “baby.”

The video is hilariously — because she still has her sense of humor at all times — captioned “it’s John’s!”

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

John commented on the post writing, “Maury will have the final word on this.”

Ah, don’t you just love these two?!

Congrats!