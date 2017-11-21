The CTA Holiday Train Returns To Chicago Friday!

Some people in Chicago love their view of the skyline. I love my partial view of the skyline and full view of the CTA train rolling by my windows from a block over. Especially around this time of year, I get soooo excited when the CTA Holiday Train goes by!! They also have the Holiday Bus and the schedule for both is below.
Here’s the schedules from the CTA’s website:
Holiday Train
Green Line: Saturday, Nov. 25*
Green Line and Orange Line: Tuesday, Nov. 28
Orange Line and Brown Line: Wednesday, Nov. 29
Orange Line and Brown Line: Thursday, Nov. 30
Orange Line and Brown Line: Friday, Dec. 1
Orange Line and Brown Line: Saturday, Dec. 2*
Pink Line: Tuesday, Dec. 5
Pink Line: Wednesday, Dec. 6
Blue Line: Thursday, Dec. 7
Blue Line: Friday, Dec. 8
Blue Line: Saturday, Dec. 9* (photo-only stop on Pink Line)
Red Line: Tuesday, Dec. 12
Purple Line: Wednesday, Dec. 13
Red Line: Thursday, Dec. 14
Purple Line: Friday, Dec. 15
Red Line and Purple Line: Saturday, Dec. 16*
Purple Line: Thursday, Dec. 21
Yellow Line: Friday, Dec. 22
*photo opp with Santa Claus, and Jewel Osco Elves’ Workshop Train will follow.
Holiday Bus
#56 Milwaukee: Tuesday, Nov. 28, Wednesday, Nov. 29*
#92 Foster, #91 Austin: Thursday, Nov. 30
#22 Clark: Friday, Dec. 1*
#22 Clark/#97 Skokie: Saturday, Dec. 2*
#66 Chicago: Tuesday Dec. 5*, Wednesday, Dec. 6
#126 Jackson: Thursday, Dec. 7*
#12 Roosevelt: Friday, Dec. 8*, Saturday, Dec. 9
#29 State: Wednesday, Dec. 13*, Thursday, Dec. 14
#28 Stony Island: Friday, Dec. 15*
#62 Archer: Saturday, Dec. 16*, Sunday, Dec. 17
#X49 Western Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20*
#79 79th: Thursday, Dec. 21*
#3 King Drive: Friday, Dec. 22, Saturday, Dec. 23*
* photo opp with Santa Claus