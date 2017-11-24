Holiday Divvy Bikes Are All Over Chicago & If You Spot One You Can Win

Everything in Chicago has a festive feel to it at this point. Even Divvy bikes got twisted up in candy cane so we can take a ride on a #HOLIDIVVY and maybe win a Divvy membership if you spot one.

If you spot one, snap a pic and tag it on social media with #HOLIDIVVY to enter to win an annual membership to Chicago’s bike-sharing system.

City officials said Divvy is also offering discounted annual membership gift certificates ($65) and a chance to win a red membership key, which represents a star on the Chicago flag. There are four limited-edition keys available.