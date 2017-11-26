TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Ohh Na Na It’s Hot At #1 This Week!

Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

By Nikki
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Singer Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It may be getting cold in Chicago but it’s HOT like Havana for the most popular song in the city this week.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid

19. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

18. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha

17. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso

16. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

15. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheehan, Future

14. Praying – Kesha

13. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara

12. Rockstar – Post Malone

11. Attention – Charlie Puth

10. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

9. Mi Gente – J Balvin

8. Bad At Love – Halsey

7. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

6. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

5. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

4. New Rules – Due Lipa

3. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

  1. Havana – Camila Cabello & Young Thug
