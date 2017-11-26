TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Ohh Na Na It’s Hot At #1 This Week!

It may be getting cold in Chicago but it’s HOT like Havana for the most popular song in the city this week.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid
19. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
18. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha
17. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso
16. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
15. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheehan, Future
14. Praying – Kesha
13. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara
12. Rockstar – Post Malone
11. Attention – Charlie Puth
10. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
9. Mi Gente – J Balvin
8. Bad At Love – Halsey
7. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
6. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
5. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
4. New Rules – Due Lipa
3. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
- Havana – Camila Cabello & Young Thug