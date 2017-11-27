Bruno Mars Garners 5 Wins at 2017 BET Soul Train Awards

By Annie Reuter
Bruno Mars amassed five wins at Sunday night’s (November 26) 2017 BET Soul Train Awards. During the 30th anniversary of the show, Mars walked away with wins for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year, Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance.
While Mars was the crowned victor, the night was a good one for Sisters With Voices who were honored with the Soul Train Lady of Soul award. It was the first award SWV received in their 25-year career.
Other highlights included Toni Braxton, the night’s Don Cornelius Legend Award winner, and her mesmerizing medley of “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me,” “You’re Making Me High” and “Love Shoulda Brought You Home” as well as Keyshia Cole’s performance of “Incapable.” A complete winners list from the 2017 BET Soul Train Awards is below.
2017 BET Soul Train Awards winners:
Don Cornelius Legend Award
Toni Braxton
Lady of Soul Award
SWV
Best New Artist
SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
SZA
Soul Train Certified Award
Bell Biv Devoe
Ledisi
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award
Lecrae
Album/ Mixtape of the Year
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year)
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Song of the Year
Bruno mars – “That’s What I Like”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Cranes in the Sky” – Written by: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)
Best Dance Performance
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
Best Collaboration
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”