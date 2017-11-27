Bruno Mars Garners 5 Wins at 2017 BET Soul Train Awards

By Annie Reuter

Bruno Mars amassed five wins at Sunday night’s (November 26) 2017 BET Soul Train Awards. During the 30th anniversary of the show, Mars walked away with wins for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year, Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance.

While Mars was the crowned victor, the night was a good one for Sisters With Voices who were honored with the Soul Train Lady of Soul award. It was the first award SWV received in their 25-year career.

Other highlights included Toni Braxton, the night’s Don Cornelius Legend Award winner, and her mesmerizing medley of “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me,” “You’re Making Me High” and “Love Shoulda Brought You Home” as well as Keyshia Cole’s performance of “Incapable.” A complete winners list from the 2017 BET Soul Train Awards is below.

2017 BET Soul Train Awards winners:

Don Cornelius Legend Award

Toni Braxton

Lady of Soul Award

SWV

Best New Artist

​SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist​

SZA

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Ledisi

Video of the Year

​Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Lecrae ​

Album/ Mixtape of the Year

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic ​

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year)

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

​Song of the Year

Bruno mars – “That’s What I Like”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Cranes in the Sky” – Written by: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Best Collaboration

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”