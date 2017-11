G-Eazy is gearing up to drop his third studio album “The Beautiful & Damned” on Dec. 15th.

He stopped by the B96 Blue Cross Blue Shield studios to promote the album and the accompanying short film.

Of course Tyler use the opportunity to ask him about his girlfriend Halsey and their upcoming single “Him & I.”

Yes, it gets a little awkward. Watch the interview in the player above!

We also put Young Gerald on the spot during “5 Second Sound-off” backstage at the AMAs!