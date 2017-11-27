WEBCASTWatch G-EAZY's Interview LIVE from the B96 BCBS Performance Stage at 1:30PM/CT TODAY! 

Is The Weeknd Dating Katy Perry?

All is fair in love and war, especially in Hollywood.

Over the weekend, The Weeknd was spotted grabbing dinner with Katy Perry at Madeo in West Hollywood.

The rumor mill immediately began churning that the two are hot for each other. I mean, who spends THREE HOURS eating dinner unless its romantic, right?

Well, wrong. These two are exceptionally talented artists so odds are they could have just been working on a future collaboration. (We definitely aren’t opposed to that.)

But on the off-chance that it is romantic, that means The Weeknd is getting over his break-up with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who shortly after the split started dating her on-again-off-again ex Justin Bieber, with her best friend Taylor Swift’s nemesis.

That’s messy.

Since his split with Ms. Gomez, Abel (real name) has been making some eyebrow-raising decisions; he was spotted on a date night with Bieber’s ex Yovanna Ventura and also rekindling his relationship with ex-gf Bella Hadid who he dated before romancing Sel.

Oh Hollywood.

What do you think? Is Abel hot for Katy or are they simply working on a major hit together?

