Miguel Teams Up with J.Cole On Revamped ‘Come Through and Chill’

By Annie Reuter

Miguel has recruited J. Cole and Salaam Remi for an updated version of 2016’s “Come Through and Chill.” The new collaboration will be featured on Miguel’s forthcoming album War & Leisure, which comes out December 1.

“We were listening to the album and going through and trying to understand what we could add [that] was tasteful but didn’t really dilute it too much,” Miguel told Zane Lowe of Beats 1. “Cole is always the perfect person to collaborate with.”

The track features smooth beats and memorable vocals from J. Cole, transforming the new version of “Come Through and Chill” into a catchy earworm. This isn’t the first time the two artists have collaborated. Miguel and J. Cole joined forces in 2010 for Cole’s 2010 release “All I Want Is You.”

Check out the reworked “Come Through and Chill” below: