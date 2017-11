Here’s something I thought I would never say: Donald Trump sings Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

Obviously, the POTUS didn’t actually sing Camila’s hit song but rather, a savvy editor on the interweb found and bunched together a bunch of clips to make it seem like he is.

The verdict? Insanity. And a LOT of autotune. Come on Mr. President, you know true vocalists don’t use autotune!

Check out the clip in the player above for a few good laughs.

Just wait for that violin….