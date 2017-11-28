2018 TV Premiere Dates – The Complete Guide To When Your Fave Shows Are Returning

The fall season is taking a break for the holidays and that means many of your shows wont be airing new episodes until NEXT YEAR.
Some shows are even going on a longer hiatus and being replaced with midseason shows.
We put together the complete guide for you so that you and your DVR won’t miss a thing!
Monday, Jan. 1
8 p.m.: The Bachelor (ABC)
9 p.m.: Valor (The CW, midseasons premiere)
10 p.m.: The Brave (NBC, midseason premiere)
Tuesday, Jan. 2
9 p.m.: This Is Us (NBC, midseason premiere)
9 p.m: L.A. to Vegas (Fox)
10 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC, midseason premiere)
Wednesday, Jan. 3
8 p.m.: Grown-ish (Freeform),
8 p.m: The Blacklist (NBC, midseason premiere)
8 p.m: The X-Files (Fox)
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC, midseason premiere)
9 p.m: 911 (Fox)
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC, midseason premiere)
10 p.m: Match Game (ABC)
Thursday, Jan. 4
8 p.m.: Superstore (NBC, midseason premiere)
8 p.m: The Four (Fox)
8:30 p.m.: The Good Place (NBC, midseason premiere)
9 p.m.: Will & Grace (NBC, midseason premiere)
9 p.m: Nashville (CMT)
9:30 p.m.: Great News (NBC, midseason premiere)
10 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC, midseason premiere)
Friday, Jan. 5
8 p.m.: Child Support (ABC)
8 p.m: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW, midseason premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 7
5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET: Golden Globes (NBC)
10 p.m.: The Chi (Showtime)
Tuesday, Jan. 9
8 p.m.: The Fosters (Freeform)
Wednesday, Jan. 10
8:30 p.m.: Alone Together (Freeform)
9 p.m.: The Magicians (Syfy)
Friday, Jan. 12
8 p.m.: Blindspot (NBC, midseason premiere)
9 p.m.: Taken (NBC)
10 p.m.: Dateline (NBC, midseason premiere)
Monday, Jan. 15
8 p.m.: Supergirl (The CW, midseason premiere)
8 p.m: The Gifted (Fox, season finale)
Tuesday, Jan. 16
9 p.m.: Black Lightning (The CW)
Wednesday, Jan. 17
8 p.m.: Riverdale (The CW, midseason premiere)
9 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW, midseason premiere)
10 p.m.: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Thursday, Jan. 18
8 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, midseason premiere)
8 p.m: Supernatural (The CW, midseason premiere)
8 p.m: Beyond (Freeform)
9 p.m.: Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network launches)
9 p.m: Scandal (ABC, midseason premiere)
9 p.m: Arrow (The CW, midseason premiere)
10 p.m.: How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, midseason premiere)
Friday, Jan. 26
9 p.m.: Jane the Virgin (The CW, midseason premiere)
Monday, Jan. 29
9 p.m.: Valor (The CW, season finale)
February
Monday, Feb. 10
8 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)
10 p.m.: Good Girls (NBC)
Friday, Feb. 16
8 p.m.: Crazy Ex Girlfriend (The CW, season finale)
March
Sunday, March 11
8 p.m.: American Idol (ABC)
9 p.m.: The Arrangement (E!)
Tuesday, March 13
10 p.m.: Rise (NBC)
Tuesday, March 20
8 p.m.: Shadowhunters (Freeform)
9 p.m.: Rise (NBC, time slot premiere)
Thursday, March 29
8 p.m.: Siren (Freeform)