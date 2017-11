We can already hear the wedding bells already!

Since Meghan Markle said yes to Prince Harry’s proposal the royal wedding planning has begun.

While there are many factors that need to be planned out nothing can move forward without a place and time.

Meghan and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May!

Consider this your invite to the biggest and most romantic event of 2018!

Now onto the next major decision — what will the bride wear?