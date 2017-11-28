GET THE LIST: Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Lead GRAMMY Noms

Jay-Z got 8, Kendrick Lamar got 7, Bruno Mars got 6…Grammy nominations. Childish Gambino, Khalid, SZA and No I.D. all got 5.

Some of our favorites were snubbed this year. Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Kesha all got no noms.

For the first time in 15 years, the Grammys will be held in NYC. Watch the 60th annual awards show live from Madison Square Garden January 28, 2018.

See the complete list of nominees below: Album of the year: “Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” — Lorde

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars Record of the year: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars Song of the year “Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) New artist Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA Pop solo performance “Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran Pop duo/group performance “Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara





Traditional pop vocal album “Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)” — Michael Bublé

“Triplicate” — Bob Dylan

“In Full Swing” — Seth MacFarlane

“Wonderland” — Sarah McLachlan

“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” — (Various Artists) Pop vocal album “Kaleidoscope EP” — Coldplay

“Lust for Life” — Lana Del Rey

“Evolve” — Imagine Dragons

“Rainbow” — Kesha

“Joanne” — Lady Gaga

“÷ (Divide)” — Ed Sheeran Dance recording “Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz featuring Dram

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight” — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair Dance/electronic album “Migration” — Bonobo

“3-D the Catalogue” — Kraftwerk

“Mura Masa” — Mura Masa

“A Moment Apart” — Odesza

“What Now” — Sylvan Esso Contemporary instrumental album “What If” — the Jerry Douglas Band

“Spirit” — Alex Han

“Mount Royal” — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

“Prototype” — Jeff Lorber Fusion

“Bad Hombre” — Antonio Sanchez Rock performance “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More Metal performance “Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah Rock song “Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood in the Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go to War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold) Rock album “Emperor of Sand” — Mastodon

“Hardwired…to Self-Destruct” — Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” — Nothing More

“Villains” — Queens of the Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding” — the War on Drugs R&B performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA Traditional R&B performance “Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton teaturing the Hamiltones

“All the Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music R&B song “First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) Urban contemporary album “Free 6lack” — 6lack

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

“American Teen” — Khalid

“Ctrl” — SZA

“Starboy” — the Weeknd R&B album “Freudian” — Daniel Caesar

“Let Love Rule” — Ledisi

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

“Gumbo” — PJ Morton

“Feel the Real’ — Musiq Soulchild Rap performance “Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert Rap/sung performance “Prblms” — 6lack

“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott Rap song “Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)

“Humble.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Sassy” — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z) Rap album “4:44” — Jay-Z

“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” — Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” — Rapsody

“Flower Boy” — Tyler, the Creator Country solo performance “Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton Country duo/group performance “It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland Country song “Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) Country album “Cosmic Hallelujah” — Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break” — Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” — Little Big Town

“Life Changes” — Thomas Rhett

“From a Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton New Age album “Reflection” — Brian Eno

“SongVersation: Medicine” — India.Arie

“Dancing on Water” — Peter Kater

“Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5” — Kitaro

“Spiral Revelation” — Steve Roach Improvised jazz solo “Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist

“Dance of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist

“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist

“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist Jazz vocal album “The Journey” — The Baylor Project

“A Social Call” — Jazzmeia Horn

“Bad Ass and Blind” — Raul Midón

“Porter Plays Porter” — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

“Dreams and Daggers” — Cécile McLorin Salvant Jazz instrumental album “Uptown, Downtown” — Bill Charlap Trio

“Rebirth” — Billy Childs

“Project Freedom” — Joey DeFrancesco & the People

“Open Book” — Fred Hersch

“The Dreamer Is the Dream” — Chris Potter Large jazz ensemble album

“MONK’estra Vol. 2” — John Beasley

“Jigsaw” — Alan Ferber Big Band

“Bringin’ It” — Christian McBride Big Band

“Homecoming” — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

“Whispers on the Wind” — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge Latin jazz album “Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter” — Antonio Adolfo

“Oddara” — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

“Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos” — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

“Típico” — Miguel Zenón

“Jazz Tango” — Pablo Ziegler Trio Gospel performance/song “Too Hard Not To” — Tina Campbell

“You Deserve It” — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

“Better Days” — Le’Andria

“My Life” — the Walls Group

“Never Have to Be Alone” — CeCe Winans Contemporary Christian music performance/song “Oh My Soul” — Casting Crowns

“Clean” — Natalie Grant

“What a Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship

“Even If” — MercyMe

“Hills and Valleys” — Tauren Wells Gospel album “Crossover: Live From Music City” — Travis Greene

“Bigger Than Me” — Le’Andria

“Close” — Marvin Sapp

“Sunday Song” — Anita Wilson

“Let Them Fall in Love” — CeCe Winans Contemporary Christian music album “Rise” — Danny Gokey

“Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

“Lifer” — MercyMe

“Hills and Valleys” — Tauren Wells

“Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams Roots gospel album “The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1” — the Collingsworth Family

“Give Me Jesus” — Larry Cordle

“Resurrection” — Joseph Habedank

“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” — Reba McEntire

“Hope for All Nations” — Karen Peck & New River Latin pop album “Lo Único Constante” — Alex Cuba

“Mis Planes Son Amarte” — Juanes

“Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017” — La Santa Cecilia

“Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos)” — Natalia Lafourcade

“El Dorado” — Shakira Latin rock, urban or alternative album “Ayo” — Bomba Estéreo

“Pa’ Fuera” — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

“Salvavidas de Hielo” — Jorge Drexler

“El Paradise” — Los Amigos Invisibles

“Residente” — Residente Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano) “Ni Diablo Ni Santo” — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

“Ayer y Hoy” — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“Momentos” — Alex Campos

“Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas” — Aida Cuevas

“Zapateando en el Norte” — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists) Tropical Latin album “Albita” — Albita

“Art of the Arrangement” — Doug Beavers

“Salsa Big Band” — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“Gente Valiente” — Silvestre Dangond

“Indestructible” — Diego el Cigala American roots performance “Killer Diller Blues” — Alabama Shakes

“Let My Mother Live” — Blind Boys of Alabama

“Arkansas Farmboy” — Glen Campbell

“Steer Your Way” — Leonard Cohen

“I Never Cared for You” — Alison Krauss American roots song “Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings

“I Wish You Well” — the Mavericks

“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

“My Only True Friend” — Gregg Allman Americana album “Southern Blood” — Gregg Allman

“Shine on Rainy Day” — Brent Cobb

“Beast Epic” — Iron & Wine

“The Nashville Sound” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“Brand New Day” — the Mavericks Bluegrass album “Fiddler’s Dream” — Michael Cleveland

“Laws of Gravity” — the Infamous Stringdusters

“Original” — Bobby Osborne

“Universal Favorite” — Noam Pikelny

“All the Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live]” — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage Traditional blues album “Migration Blues” — Eric Bibb

“Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio” — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

“Roll and Tumble” — R.L. Boyce

“Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train” — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

“Blue & Lonesome” — the Rolling Stones Contemporary blues album “Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm” — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

“Recorded Live in Lafayette” — Sonny Landreth

“TajMo” — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

“Got Soul” — Robert Randolph & the Family Band

“Live From the Fox Oakland” — Tedeschi Trucks Band Folk album “Mental Illness” — Aimee Mann

“Semper Femina” — Laura Marling

“The Queen of Hearts” — Offa Rex

“You Don’t Own Me Anymore” — the Secret Sisters

“The Laughing Apple” — Yusuf / Cat Stevens Regional roots music album “Top of the Mountain” — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

“Ho’okena 3.0” — Ho’okena

“Kalenda” — Lost Bayou Ramblers

“Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]” — Northern Cree

“Pua Kiele” — Josh Tatofi Reggae album

“Chronology” — Chronixx

“Lost in Paradise” — Common Kings

“Wash House Ting” — J Boog

“Stony Hill” — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

“Avrakedabra” — Morgan Heritage World music album “Memoria de los Sentidos” — Vicente Amigo

“Para Mi” — Buika

“Rosa Dos Ventos” — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

“Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

“Elwan” — Tinariwen Children’s album “Brighter Side” — Gustafer Yellowgold

“Feel What U Feel” — Lisa Loeb

“Lemonade” — Justin Roberts

“Rise Shine #Woke” — Alphabet Rockers

“Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo Spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling) “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” — Neil deGrasse Tyson

“Born to Run” — Bruce Springsteen

“Confessions of a Serial Songwriter” — Shelly Peiken

“Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

“The Princess Diarist” — Carrie Fisher Comedy album “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” — Dave Chappelle

“Cinco” — Jim Gaffigan

“Jerry Before Seinfeld” — Jerry Seinfeld

“A Speck of Dust” — Sarah Silverman

“What Now?” — Kevin Hart Musical theater album “Come From Away” — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

“Dear Evan Hansen” — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

“Hello, Dolly!” — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording) Compilation soundtrack for visual media “Baby Driver” (Various Artists)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2” (Various Artists)

“Hidden Figures: The Album” (Various Artists)

“La La Land” (Various Artists)

“Moana: The Songs” (Various Artists) Score soundtrack for visual media “Arrival” — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

“Dunkirk” — Hans Zimmer, composer

“Game of Thrones: Season 7” — Ramin Djawadi, composer

“Hidden Figures” — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

“La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz, composer Song written for visual media “City of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

“Stand Up for Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common) Instrumental composition “Alkaline” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

“Choros #3” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

“Warped Cowboy” — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge) Arrangement, anstrumental or a cappella “All Hat, No Saddle” — Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)

“Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

“Ugly Beauty/Pannonica” — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

“White Christmas” — Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert) Arrangement, instruments and vocals “Another Day of Sun” — Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

“Every Time We Say Goodbye” — Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes featuring Jane Monheit)

“I Like Myself” — Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“I Loves You Porgy/There’s a Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon for New York” — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Count Basie Orchestra)

“Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman) Recording package “El Orisha de la Rosa” — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)

“Mura Masa” — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

“Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)” — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

“Sleep Well Beast” — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

“Solid State” — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton) Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton) Boxed or special limited edition package “Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta” — Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

“Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984- 2014)” — Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)

“May 1977: Get Shown the Light” – Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

“The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition” — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

“Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares” — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

Album notes “Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth” — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

“Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition” — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin” — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

“Edouard-Léon Scott de Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute” — David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings” — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

“Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams” — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips) Historical album “Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta” — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

“The Goldberg Variations — the Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

“Leonard Bernstein — the Composer” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

“Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa” — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams” — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips) Engineered album, non-classical “Every Where Is Some Where” — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

“Is This the Life We Really Want?” — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

“Natural Conclusion” — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

“No Shape” — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

“24K Magic” — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars) Producer of the year, non-classical Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes Remixed recording “Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)” — Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

“Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)” — SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

“Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)” — Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

“A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

“You Move (Latroit Remix)” — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode) Surround sound album “Early Americans” — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

“Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man” — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

“So Is My Love” — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

“3-D the Catalogue” — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

“Tyberg: Masses” — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale) Engineered album, classical “Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs” — Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

“Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man” — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

“Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies” — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio” — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Tyberg: Masses” — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale) Producer of the year, classical Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman Orchestral performance “Concertos for Orchestra” — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

“Debussy: Images; Jeux & aa Plus Que Lente” — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 5” — Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio” — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Opera recording “Berg: Lulu” — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

“Berg: Wozzeck” — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)

“Bizet: Les Pêcheurs de Perles” — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Handel: Ottone” — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel” — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)