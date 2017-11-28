WATCH: Justin Bieber Is So Adorable in His German T-Mobile Commercial

Justin Bieber is back on your TV screens just in time for the holidays.

Well, if you live in Germany that is.

Justin stars in a new German T-Mobile commercial that could totally double as the holiday music video version of his hit song “Friends.”

In the clip, a girl starts listening to his song on her cell and the Biebs just appears next to her, following her everywhere she goes and singing in her ear.

Seeing the way Justin smiles and how silly he acts, we can totally understand why Selena fell for him again.

On a serious note, does Bieber come with my T-Mobile phone upgrade? Because I’m going to get one this weekend and I wouldn’t mind cuddling up to him as he sings sweet nothings in my ear!

