6 Reasons Why You Need to be Hyped for the 2017 B96 Pepsi #JingleBash

The B96 Pepsi #JingleBash is the party of the holiday season.

Not only are these tickets are a really great Christmas gift, they also allow you to get festive with your best friends and see some of your favorite artists on one stage!

If you aren’t pumped just yet (although really, who isn’t?) here’s why you should be:

5. It Kicks off the Holiday Season: Jingle, Jingle, Jingle all the way to the bash! There’s no better was to kick of the holiday season than with a the best holiday show – the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash! We won’t judge you if you’re sippin’ on eggnog during the show… promise.

4. The 90s Nostalgia — One word: boyband. Backstreet Boys will bring back the boyband fever like it’s 1999 all over again!

3. All the New Music —Aside from T-Swift’s new album, Fifth Harmony put out their self-titled album in August, so this is one of the first times they’ll be performing these songs in Chicago! Sabrina Carpenter put out her new single “Why” and revealed she’s working on some new tunes, which we also hope she previews for us at the show!

2. Logic & Khalid — The two worked together on Logic’s 1-800-273-8255, which encouraged calls to the Suicide Prevention Hotline. Maybe if we’re lucky they’ll team up to perform it together?

2. The Surprise Guest — We literally CANNOT say anymore but we do have a pretty great surprise guest for you!

1. Taylor-freaking-Swift — The old Taylor can’t come to the phone but the new reputation-era Taylor is ready to hit the stage. She’s back bigger and better than ever with so much music that she’s performing for the first time! Taylor has only agreed to do a handful of holiday shows this year so you’re basically getting a sneak peek at what to expect for her major stadium tour. Swiftie or not, who would want to miss that?

Get your tickets right HERE!