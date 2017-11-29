Lil Wayne Sends Touching Birthday Message to Daughter Reginae

Lil Wayne took to social media this afternoon with a sweet birthday message for his daughter Regiane.

Related: Drake Sends Happy Birthday Message to Lil Wayne

“Happy Birthday to an angel. A breath of fresh air. A princess in the now, a queen in the future,” Wayne wrote. “My beautiful and amazing Reginae Carter. I love u baby! LITTTTTTTY!!”

Regaine is nineteen years old today, she is the eldest of the rapper’s four children.

See the sweet tweet below.