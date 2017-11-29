The Weeknd Unfollows and Deletes Selena On Social Media

When it comes to a breakup, nothing says final like clicking the unfollow button on Twitter, IG or FB. Today, The Weeknd did just that on Selena Gomez’s social media. IT’S OVER, YOU GUYS! IT’S REALLY OVER!!!! THERE IS NO COMING BACK FROM THIS (probably).

That’s not all. He also deleted all the photos of him and Selena off his Instagram.

The bigger question: What super sleuth, with a TON of time, went on his page to figure out if he was still following her. I have like 12 followers and I have no idea who has followed or unfollowed me. This same person also checked to see if his old pics with her were gone? The only thing worse is writing a blog talking about it (thanks for reading).