These Are The Biggest Pop Culture Moments of 2017!

1. Triple K Pregnancy – In a shocking twist of events, three Kardashian’s are expecting at the same time! Kim Kardashian has confirme she’s expecting a baby girl via surrogate with husband Kanye West already while Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have kept mum about their rumored pregnancies with Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott, respectively.

The 3 of us… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

2. Taylor Swift Returns with Reputation and revenge – Don’t underestimate T.Swift! The pop princess returned from hiatus with Reputation and she had receipts! Even though her songs weren’t nominated for a GRAMMY, she sold 1.2 million copies of her new albu in the first week. That makes Reputation the highest-selling album in America since Adele moved more than three million copies of 25 back in 2015.

#ReadyForItMusicVideo. Link in bio. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

3. Beyonce and Jay-Z Welcome Twins – Queen Bey and her hubby Jay-Z expanded their family this year by welcome twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

4. Riverdale Revived The CW – The network ended up with a surprising hit on their hands because who isn’t obsessed with the maple-syrup churning town? Not to mention the super hot cast and the dark subject matter.

5. Selena Gomez Splits with The Weeknd and Begins Relationship with Justin Bieber – Love triangle at its finest. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd became the “it couple” of 2017 and fans were truly dissapointed when they called it quits in October. Sure enough, shortly after the split, Selena Gomez found herself back in on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s arms and sources swore they were “just friends” until those kissing pictures surfaced. The heart wants what it wants, I guess. Since the split, the Weeknd has been linked to ex-gf Bella Hadid, some girl Justin previously dated and even Katy Perry, Selena’s bff Taylor Swift’s nemesis. I need a drink.

I want some more Jelena pics😫one week ago since we last have seen them together A post shared by Justin And Selena💍❤️ (@jelenaisnotover2017) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:33am PST

6. Hollywood Has a Sexual Assault Problem – Men, even in Hollywood, are being held accountable for their NASTY actions. Sexual assault in Hollywood has been happening silently for way to long and 2017 is the year where the nasty men who can’t keep their hands to themselves are getting EXPOSED! It all started when 83 women accused Harvey Weinstein of rape. Since then, 34 powerful men in Hollywood have been called out including Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass), House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey and One Tree Hill & The Royals director Mark Schwahn, who was served with a letter documenting his misconduct that was signed by the female cast and crew on BOTH shows. Production on a number of shows have been paused due to all the allegations. There’s way too much to be said here but just know, karma is being served!

It's time, sisters. I am so proud to call these women my family. You cannot imagine. #linkinbio A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Nov 13, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

7. George Clooney Becomes a Papa – The self-proclaimed forever bachelor shocked everyone when he wed Amal Alamuddin in 2014. In 2017, they became the proud parents of twins Alexander and Ella Clooney!

8. The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Happened – There’s really not much to say here. The “Cash Me Ousside” girl, made famous by her Dr. Phil appearance, did a lot in 2017. She got a record deal (why?), a boyfriend (who was older than her so it was illegal) and was almost sued by Champion. She also began charging a $30k minimum for appearances in the U.S. and $40k if she has to leave the country. We did this America. She also started a feud with the Kardashians and David Spade.

9. The Clown Craze Continued – However, unlike in 2016, clowns were semi-cool in 2017 thanks to Pennywise from “It.” Some people even thought he was hot because they were attracted to the man behind the makeup, Bill Skarsgård.

10. Donald Trump Becomes President… and covfefe becomes a word – Speaking of, we said goodbye to President Barack Obama and hello to Donald Trump, who proved that some people just shouldn’t use Twitter. Ugh, he’s so covfefe.

It is time for Washington to learn from the wisdom of Indiana. We need Washington to PROMOTE American jobs instead of OBSTRUCTING them. That is what I have been working to achieve every day since I took office. Already, we are seeing the results of an economic policy that puts AMERICA FIRST. #TaxReform #USA A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

11. Selena Gomez Gets a Kidney Transplant – Selena Gomez brought attention to Lupus, a condition she has been very open about. One of the side-effects is kindey failure, which she experienced while she was in Chicago with ex-bf The Weeknd. She had to undergo a kidney transplant and received a kidney from friend Francia Raisa. Thankfully, she emerged stronger than ever following the procedure!

12. There Was Some Bad Blood Between Camila Cabello And Fifth Harmony – At the end of 2016, Camila Cabello shocked fans by announcing that she was leaving her X-Factor created girl group Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career. While the girls tried to pretend things were cordial, there was obviously bad blood between them. The now foursome finally made a statement during their performance at the VMAs where the “fifth” member was SNATCHED off stage. Since then, both parties have put out incredible singles/albums and given us epic performances so we’ll just be fans of both and call it a day!

13. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Announced They’re Expecting Baby #2 – After being very vocal about fertility issues, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced that they were expecting a sibling for baby Luna!

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

14. Sophia Bush Leaves Chicago PD – In May it was announced that Sophia Bush, who played Det. Lindsay on the hit series Chicago PD, would be leaving after four seasons. The actress did not address her departure from the show but creator Dick Wolf told reporters she “wanted to leave” and added that her departure “wouldn’t have much effect on the show.” In October it was revealed that Bush would star in an upcoming pilot, which would also allow her to work on additional projects as an executive producer. When a fan commented on her post that he believed there was some bad blood, she responded writing, “Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show. Please don’t demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story.” So, that’s that.

Intelligence striking their best power poses. 💪 #ChicagoPD A post shared by Chicago P.D. (@nbcchicagopd) on May 22, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

15. Ariana Grande Manchester Bombing Concert – Fans of music were shaken by a suicide bombing that occured at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester which left more than 20 fans dead and approximately 60 injured. Following the horrific incident, Ariana said she would not let hate win and returned to the city to perform at the One Love Manchester charity concert alongside celebrities like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. She donated more than $23 million to a fund to support the families of the victims. This was just the beginning of attacks on music. In October, a deranged man opened fire on the Route 91 country festival in Las Vegas killing 58 people and wounding 489. It was named the deadliest shooting in U.S history.

16. Chester Bennington Commits Suicide – In July, the Linkin Park fandom was distraught when frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide by hanging. Bennington struggled with substance abuse for years and was survived by his 6 children.

A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

17. J-Lo and A-Rod Become Couple Goals – After making headlines with short-term bae Drake, J-LO found real love with Aaron Rodgers. They quickly became couple goals because well, they are SMOKING together.

Jennifer Lopez recalls the early days of dating Alex Rodriguez in V.F.'s December cover story, but it was one text from @ARod that really took their first date to the next level: "You look sexy AF." At the link in bio, see more photos from the couple's intimate shoot with @MarioTestino. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

18. Rihanna Takes Over the Makeup Industry with Fenty – Rihanna broke into the makeup industry with her new collection Fenty. In just a month the line racked in a whopping $72 million mainly thanks to the 40-shade foundation release which offered variety for women of ALL colors.

What an honor! @TIME has named @fentybeauty one of the 25 best inventions of 2017! Thank you all for the support. Ain’t no stoppin’ us now! A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

19. Liam Payne Becomes a Dad – The former One Direction member welcomed his first child Bear with girlfriend Cheryl Cole in March.

20. The Vampire Diaries & Pretty Little Liars Come to an End – It was the end of an era for TVD and PLL fans. TVD aired its series finale on March 10th and even brought back main character Elena for the occasion. Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars stopped torturing fans after seven long seasons and answered who “A” was on June 27th. Shortly after, Marlene King announced a PLL spinoff starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish.

The end. #PLLGameOver A post shared by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

21. Will & Grace Gets Rebooted… and so does That’s so Raven – The trend of reboots did NOT stop in 2017. NBC decided to bring back Will & Grace for a new season (and more since it was already renewed for season 2), while Disney Channel gave their hit That’s So Raven a spin-off titled Raven’s Home starring Raven Symone. Oh and a Roseanne revival is also in the works that will ignore the whole finale similairly to Will & Grace. Everything is possible thanks to TV magic!

22. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Engaged – Kensington Palace announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle in Novemeber. The Royal wedding will take place in the Spring of 2018! And yes, Meghan is giving up her acting career to focus on charity work because obviosuly, thats what a princess does!

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will undertake their first official engagements together in Nottingham this Friday. pic.twitter.com/6RQYdyZ2t2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

23. April the Giraffe Finally Gives Birth – Because we had nothing better to do, 2017 was the year we all became obsessed with April the Giraffe from Animal Adventure Park who was pregnant for what seemed like an eternity. She finally gave birth to a baby boy in March on a LIVE STREAM because we are sick, sick people. Toys R Us was the sponsor and after the baby was born, Babies R Us took over. No joke.

24. 13 Reasons Why Brings Up Suicide – 13 Reasons Why was the “it” show of 2017 and while the Netflix show, executive produced by Selena Gomez, was supposed to teach and inform on the subject of suicide, some parents and mental health professionals were afraid it was having the opposite effect on children and making “suicide” seem cool and like something without permanent implications. They criticized the series for promoting teen suicide and “dangerous content” for entertainment. Viewers, who have struggled with suicidal thoughts, also admitted that the series has many triggers. Several schools are now sending out warning letters to parents about the potential risks of allowing their children to watch the series. However, Netflix and Selena stand behind their show and it is expected to return for a season 2.

25. Chance the Rapper Donates A LOT of $$$$ to CPS – thus becoming the hero Chicago needed. He gave $1 million to CPS in the beginning of the year, then handed out 30,000 backpacks and then decided to give another $2.2 million which will be distributed across 20 different schools in the CPS system, on top of the other $10,000 he donated to 9 schools. He also donated one of the 3 Grammys he won in February to the DuSable Museum of African American History. Seriously, all of that in ONE year. It’s no wonder fans started a petition calling for him to run for Mayor.

@lyft is for the kids! Use Round Up & Donate, to contribute to @SocialWorks_Chi New Chance Arts & Literature Fund. The more we ride, the more we raise for Chicago Public Schools in need. http://www.lyft.com/round-up/causes #supportCPS A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

26. TRL Gets Revived atMTV… so does American Idol at ABC – Music made its return to television in 2017. MTV revived beloved after-school music video countdown TRL but gave it a social media upgrade while ABC decided that they wanted to give American Idol another try and brought on Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges.

Is it @lionelrichie you’re looking for? #TheNextIdol A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

27. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Drama – Their happily ever after didn’t last that long. Soon after baby Dream was born, things got super ugly between the exes. There were custody battles and Rob posted a ton of nude photos of Chyna on Instagram for the world to see. It was an awkward day at the office, tbh. Eventually they reached a custody agreement but then everyone started suing each other. Even Kim and Kris got invovled. DRAMA!

28. Joe Jonas Got Engaged – Former Jonas Brother and DNCE frontman got engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Congrats!