Twas the Night Before the 2017 JingleBash

Twas the night before JingleBash, and all through the town,

The Swifties were stirring; they just couldn’t calm down.

Taylor was rehearsing her opening act,

Warming her chords, so her voice wouldn’t crack.

Harmonizers were nestled all snug in their beds,

While “He Like That” raged on in their heads.

They dreamt of the outfits, the dance moves galore,

Excited to see what their girls have in store.

The moon shined bright on Allstate below,

The stage, all lit up in a bright golden glow,

Tickets all gone, the website completely bare,

If you didn’t buy yours, talk about a nightmare.

“Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor will obviously coo

Her reputation era, this is surely new.

Her speciality is working the crowd,

You know all the words, you’ll be singing aloud.

From electro to pop, to contemporary R&B.

Logic will have you feeling free.

He’ll team up with Khalid for 1-800-273-8255

His voice will lift the crowd, you’ll be feeling the vibe.

They say Girl Meets World is over, but Sabrina is not,

Her singing career, you need to give it a shot.

She used to sing “Thumbs,” now she sings “Why,”

If you haven’t yet, you need to get it on Spotify .

Don’t worry, you’ll know when it’s Backstreet Boys time,

The whole room will be feeling like its 1999.

All the screaming girls might have a heartattack,

Because haven’t you heard? Backstreets back!

The old Taylor can’t come to the phone,

Why? Because she’s dead and gone.

This new Queen of Pop, back in Chicago this December,

will put on show, you’ll be sure to remember.

If you don’t know by now, the show will be “bomb.”

Check out the full lineup at www.jinglebash.com

When you wake up in the morning, you’ll hear concertgoers cry

“Happy Jingle Bash to all, it’s ‘gunna be so lit, we can’t even lie.”