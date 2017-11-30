Ciara Will Join Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy As Host of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2018

As Fergie steps aside from her West Coast hosting duties, Ciara is excited to take her place.

The star will host the Hollywood broadcast marking her first appearance on the show since 2005.

“When I performed on this show back in 2005, I was so young and it was so special and exciting to be part of such an iconic show,” she said in a statement. “Over 10 years later, it’s a really great feeling to say I’ve had the opportunity to host and perform on the show and I can’t wait to ring in the New Year with the world.”

Ryan Seacrest will host the 46th New Years Eve special for the 12th year in a row.

He will be joined by Jenny McCarthy who will once again provide onsite commentary from within the crowd.

The five-and-a-half hour celebration will feature performances and other magical moments as New York City gets ready to ring in the New Year.

“We are excited to have Ryan and Jenny back in Times Square and are thrilled to welcome Ciara to the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve family as our west coast host! An American tradition for 46 years, we look forward to an incredible night of entertainment, musical performances and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebrations that will unite the country from coast to coast,” said Dick Clark Productions co-executive producer and executive vice president of programming and development Mark Bracco.

The fun kicks off Sunday, December 31st on ABC!

Stay tuned for a lineup of performers!