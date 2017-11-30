Free Ticket Friday – Win Tix to #JingleBash & Qualify to Meet Khalid & Logic

The B96 Pepsi #JingleBash is right around the corner and we have more chances for you to win your way in!

Listen to B96 during Free Ticket Friday on Friday, December 1st during the hours listed below!

Winners will also qualify for a meet and greet with Khalid and Logic!

 

Listen During These Hours

9am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 7pm

 

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air Friday, December 1st
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household
We’ll be releasing last minute tickets daily so please be sure to keep checking TICKETMASTER! 
