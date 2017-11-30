Jay-Z Opens Up About Cheating On Beyonce

By Nikki
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Woah…this is heavy! With so many men getting busted misbehaving lately, I guess it’s a good time for Jay-Z to come clean.

Jay told The New York Times that he “shut down emotionally” in his relationship. “You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves,” he says of his marriage. “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.” The rapper says that he began seeing a therapist after cheating on his wife. “I grew so much from the experience,” he shares. “But I think the most important thing I got is that everything is connected. Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it.”

See the full interview about that, his issues with Kanye & more  HERE.

 

