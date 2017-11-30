Two Ticket Tuesday – Win #JingleBash Tix & Qualify to Meet Fifth Harmony

The B96 Pepsi #JingleBash is THIS THURSDAY and  have a few last minute chances for you to win your way in!

Listen to B96 during Two Ticket Tuesday on Tuesday, December 5th during the hours listed below!

Winners will also qualify for a meet and greet with FIFTH HARMONY!

 

Listen During These Hours

8am / 9am / 10am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 7pm

 

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air Tuesday, December 5th
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household

 

We’ll be releasing last minute tickets daily so please be sure to keep checking TICKETMASTER! 

 

