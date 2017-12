Post Malone has had some hits, a big album and is making a ton of cash touring. That doesn’t exclude him from getting iced at some random bar in Binghamton.

Tyler is a native of Rockford who grew up idolizing the DJs and mixers on B96. In fact, he still has boxes of B96 Street Mixes on cassette recorded straight off the radio from when he was a kid. His radio career started during colleg...