Shawn Mendes Has A Riverdale Connection!

By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Archie, Archie Andrews, Archie Comics, collab, KJ Apa, mendes army, Music, Musician, New Zealand, Riverdale, Shawn Mendes, worked on music

Shawn Mendes has a Riverdale connection? Who knew?!

So AJ Apa (who plays Archie) has been seen playing the guitar and working on music on the show, but it wasn’t just “for the show” – he legit is a musician!

Before the show started, AJ was friends with Shawn Mendes (that’s a lot of hotness right there) and they worked on a “something” TOGETHER per Shawn and he called him “incredible”.

He says:

I love him. I did something with him that I can’t really talk about, because maybe it’ll be something in the future. It’s so cool to see all this stuff happen for him.

I mean I think we need this immediately right?

Obviously, it was some music…but how much? A whole album? Maybe when Riverdale breaks for the season they’ll release it!

 

 

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live