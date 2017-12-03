TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Camila Cabello Is #1, Exactly 1 Yr After Leaving 5H

By Nikki
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Last December 2017, Camila Cabello had her last performance with Fifth Harmony at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash. Fast forward one year, she is dominating the world as a solo artist with her song ‘Havana’. It’s #1 again this week in Chicago and all across the globe.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Young, Dumb & Broke – Khaled

19. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

18. How Long – Charlie Puth

17. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

16. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future

15. Rockstar – Post Malone

14. Mi Gente –  J Balvin

13. Let Me Go –  Hailee Steinfeld

12. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

11. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

10. Attention – Charlie Puth

9. Good Old Days – Macklemore, Kesha

8. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

7. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

6. Bad At Love – Halsey

5. New Rules – Due Lipa

4. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

3. Perfect – Ed Sheeran, Beyonce

2. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

  1. Havana – Camila Cabello
