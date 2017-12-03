TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Camila Cabello Is #1, Exactly 1 Yr After Leaving 5H

Last December 2017, Camila Cabello had her last performance with Fifth Harmony at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash. Fast forward one year, she is dominating the world as a solo artist with her song ‘Havana’. It’s #1 again this week in Chicago and all across the globe.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Young, Dumb & Broke – Khaled
19. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
18. How Long – Charlie Puth
17. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
16. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future
15. Rockstar – Post Malone
14. Mi Gente – J Balvin
13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld
12. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello
11. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
10. Attention – Charlie Puth
9. Good Old Days – Macklemore, Kesha
8. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
7. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
6. Bad At Love – Halsey
5. New Rules – Due Lipa
4. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
3. Perfect – Ed Sheeran, Beyonce
2. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
- Havana – Camila Cabello