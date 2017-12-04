9 Breakups That Broke Our Hearts In 2017

Breakups and divorces are inevitable but that doesn’t make them any less heartbreaking.

Here’s a list of the biggest and most shocking breakups of 2017!

1. Selena Gomez & The Weeknd – This one broke many hearts. Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel) surprised fans when they began dating in January but those who were hestitant quickly came around to the idea because they were seriously smitten with each other, not to mention adorable. But in October, word got out that Selena and Abel called it quits right as she was spotted hanging out with on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Reports said that Abel was fine with Sel being friends with the Biebs because things were strictly platonic. But not too long after the split, Sel and Bieber were spotted holding hands, cuddling and kissing. Selena says she remains good friends with Abel.

2. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris – Another shot to the heart! The actors, who married in 2009, seperated in August. Pratt filed for divorce in December. They share son Jack Pratt.

3. Fergie and Josh Duhamel – The couple of eight-years announced that they were calling it quits in September. They share son Axl Jack.

4. Kylie Jenner and Tyga – The on-again-off-again couple decided to permanently call it “off” in April. Kylie was linked to rapper Travis Scott and currently, rumor has it that they are expecting a child together.

5. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom- Another couple that just cannot seem to quit each other. Although they did in February after just 10-months of dating.

6. Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj – Nicki confirmed that her and rapper Meek Mill split in January. The couple went public with their relationship in 2015. Later in the year, Meek was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation despite prosecutors recommedning no jail time. A judge denied his most recent bail request.

7. Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch – The comedian and the former Chicago furniture designer ended their relationship in May. They began dating in November of 2015.

8. Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs – They called off their engagement in October after three years of dating. According to the source, distance and time apart played a major part in their decision to call it quits. Both believe the door remains open for a reconciliation.

9. Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga – This one got really messy! Jennifer and David announced their split after 10 years. The breakup came with shocking accusations when Jennifer obtained a protective order against her ex-fiancee. She claimed that he showed “aggressive behavior” towards her and her son and that the breakup was casued by mental and physical abuse. David denied every allegation. Then he gained primary custody of his child. TMZ reported that the parents reached a temporary custody agreement which gave him custody of 8-year-old David Jr., mainly because he has been the son’s primary caregiver since he was born due to Jennifer’s hectic schedule. As of Dec. 4th, a judge imposed a gag order on the custody battle.

10. Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose – The duo met through brother Max but split up in February. Amber has since begun dating rapper 21 Savage.